



– A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday night for a 16-year-old Moreno Valley girl who went missing a month ago and is believed to have been murdered.

Aranda Briones was last seen on Jan. 13 in Moreno Valley Community Park at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Frederick Street, where she had been visiting friends.

Her family and friends have been searching for her since, distributing flyers throughout the city bearing her photograph and other information.

On Monday night, brothers Gary Anthony Shover, 21, and Owen Skyler Shover, 18, of Hesperia, were arrested in connection with Briones’ disappearance and have been charged with murder.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Central Homicide Unit detectives, working alongside FBI agents, identified the brothers as the prime suspects in Briones’ disappearance and death following a weeks-long investigation.

“This is an active investigation, and we are still seeking the public’s assistance in helping us find Aranda,” according to an agency statement.

Brinoes’ family had been holding out hope that she was alive, but Owen Shover’s arrest was not a surprise as relatives were familiar with him.

“He was a problem from the past, and I’m gonna leave that at that,” said the victim’s stepmother Angela Durant Briones.

The vigil will be held at 5 p.m. at the same park where she was last seen, at 13380 Frederick Ave.

An event page set up for the vigil on Facebook asked attendees to bring candles and wear blue, which was Briones’ favorite color.

