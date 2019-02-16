



– Police and federal agents are investigating a photo posted online by an ISIS-supporting group that showed an explosion at a downtown Los Angeles high-rise.

The photoshopped image shows a blast at the top of the AON Center, located at 707 Wilshire Blvd., with a man in a uniform with his face hidden, carrying an ISIS flag. The 62-story AON Center is the third-largest building in Los Angeles.

LAPD said it was aware of the image circulating on social media.

As always we encourage every Angeleno to heighten their awareness and “if you see something, say something.” Report it to https://t.co/jGoT7rw87U or 1-877-ATHREAT — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 16, 2019

Police encouraged residents to report anything suspicions by calling 877-284-7328.

