LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police and federal agents are investigating a photo posted online by an ISIS-supporting group that showed an explosion at a downtown Los Angeles high-rise.
The photoshopped image shows a blast at the top of the AON Center, located at 707 Wilshire Blvd., with a man in a uniform with his face hidden, carrying an ISIS flag. The 62-story AON Center is the third-largest building in Los Angeles.
LAPD said it was aware of the image circulating on social media.
Police encouraged residents to report anything suspicions by calling 877-284-7328.
