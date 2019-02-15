



– Authorities are looking for a man who brandished a gun during a gas station robbery in Woodland Hills early Friday morning.

The robbery, which was caught on security video, occurred at 3:27 a.m. at a Mobil gas station in the 6400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Video shows the suspect pull out a handgun and extend it across the counter, with the barrel just inches from the clerk. The clerk immediately empties out cash from the register and hands it to the suspect, who flees.

The clerk was not injured, Los Angeles police said. It’s unclear how much cash was taken.

The suspect was described as black, 5-foot-7 and wearing a black hoodie over a black Chicago Bulls hat.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call LAPD.