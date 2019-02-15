ONTARIO (CBSLA/AP) — A private jet reportedly carrying two actresses has landed safely at a Southern California airport despite a landing gear problem.

The twin-engine Gulfstream G4 touched down gingerly shortly after 2 p.m. Friday at Ontario International Airport, east of Los Angeles.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the jet lost a wheel while departing Los Angeles International Airport for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before it came back and circled Ontario to burn off fuel.

CBSLA is working to confirm a TMZ report that “Friends” stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were aboard the flight.

The jet is registered to Really Convenient Aviation LLC of Wilmington, Delaware.

