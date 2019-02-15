  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Newport Beach


NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people murdered in a home in an upscale Newport Beach community Wednesday have been identified.

Sixty-four-year-old Richard Nicholson and 61-year-old Kim Nicholson were found dead, along with 57-year-old Maria Morse of Anaheim, the Orange County coroner confirmed Friday.

Camden Burton Nicholson, 27, is in custody on murder charges. The exact relationship of the suspect to the victims was not immediately confirmed, although Camden shares the same last name as two of the deceased.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Irvine police reached out to Newport police asking them to do a welfare check at a home located at 36 Palazzo. The request came after Irvine police had spoken to Camden in the emergency room of Kaiser Permanente Orange County Irvine Medical Center.

Newport officers arrived to find the three victims dead in the home. There is no word on a motive in the killings or how the victims died.

Richard Nicholson was the CEO of Pacific Medical Laboratory in Irvine, according to the O.C. Register.

Camden Nicholson has been booked into the O.C. jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s