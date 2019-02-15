



– Three people murdered in a home in an upscale Newport Beach community Wednesday have been identified.

Sixty-four-year-old Richard Nicholson and 61-year-old Kim Nicholson were found dead, along with 57-year-old Maria Morse of Anaheim, the Orange County coroner confirmed Friday.

Camden Burton Nicholson, 27, is in custody on murder charges. The exact relationship of the suspect to the victims was not immediately confirmed, although Camden shares the same last name as two of the deceased.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Irvine police reached out to Newport police asking them to do a welfare check at a home located at 36 Palazzo. The request came after Irvine police had spoken to Camden in the emergency room of Kaiser Permanente Orange County Irvine Medical Center.

Newport officers arrived to find the three victims dead in the home. There is no word on a motive in the killings or how the victims died.

Richard Nicholson was the CEO of Pacific Medical Laboratory in Irvine, according to the O.C. Register.

Camden Nicholson has been booked into the O.C. jail.