State Of The Union, Trump Tweets

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several California lawmakers – including U.S. Senator Kamala Harris and Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff – are featured prominently in a viral video that was tweeted Friday by President Donald Trump.

The clip is a heavily edited overview of Trump’s State of the Union speech on Feb. 5 set to the REM song, “Everybody Hurts”.

It features close-ups of Harris and Schiff – both vocal critics of Trump – looking on in apparent disapproval of the speech. Other Trump opponents featured in the video include Senators Mitt Romney, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker.

There was no immediate response to the tweet from either Harris or Schiff.

The video’s creator, a conservative meme artist who goes by the handle @CarpeDonktum, expressed surprise at the president’s tweet.

