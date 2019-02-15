  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:LAPD, Skid Row


DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An off-duty Los Angeles police detective and a suspect are both in critical condition after exchanging gunfire early Thursday morning in Skid Row.

The shooting occurred before 3:30 a.m. in the area of 6th and San Julian streets, according to Los Angeles police.

(CBS2)

The 31-year-old detective got into some kind of dispute with the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, police said. An argument lead to a physical altercation and the two men opened fire on one another.

Both were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. No names were released.

The circumstances that prompted the fight and shooting were not confirmed. Investigators are searching for surveillance video and witnesses.

Meanwhile, a suspect was shot and killed Thursday morning by LAPD at a downtown L.A. Metro station. The details of that incident were not immediately released.

