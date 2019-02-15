



– A large tree came tumbling down overnight Thursday in the Hollywood Hills, landing on power lines and and causing an outage in the neighborhood.

At around midnight, the tree came crashing down onto power lines in the 2400 block of North Horse Shoe Canyon Road.

There were reported injuries. It’s unclear exactly how many Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers were without service. As of 6 a.m., LADWP’s website showed that service had been restored.

LADWP crews were on scene for several hours removing the three and making repairs. There was no word on exactly what caused the tree to fall, although the region has seen significant rainfall due to a series of storms over the past few months.