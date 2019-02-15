COVINA (CBSLA) — A Covina couple who died in what police said was an apparent murder-suicide were identified Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Center Street about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in response to a “sounds of an argument and shots fired” call.

Once inside, authorities found the couple — grandparents who had legal guardianship of three of their young grandchildren — dead inside a locked bedroom, said the Covina Police Department.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Michael Rivera, 62, and Monica Dominguez, 52.

Police believe Rivera shot and killed Dominguez, then turned the gun on himself.

The three young children also lived at the location. “The juveniles were found safe at a neighbor’s residence,” says Covina Police Sgt. David Rodriguez.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.