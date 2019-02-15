PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Police were searching for two male suspects after a deadly drive-by shooting in Pacoima on Friday night.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel reported that it was a double shooting — one person was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition and expected to survive. The other died at the scene.

The two male suspects fled in a dark sedan with tinted windows.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards.

One of the suspects said something gang-related before opening fire.

Police say the shooting happened around 8 p.m. when five or six shots were fired.