DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and killed by police at a Metro station in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported before 7:25 a.m. at the 7th Street/Metro Center train station, located at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets.

The suspect died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The station remained open as of 8 a.m. and trains were running, however one of the entrances was closed.

It’s unclear if the suspect was armed. The circumstances of the shooting and the identity of the victim were not immediately disclosed.