



— Police were investigating a reported shooting Thursday outside a synagogue in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. on the 7600 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

One victim was transported in unknown condition, police said.

Multiple reports indicated the victim in the shooting may have a YouTube personality reportedly shot by a security guard, but police could not immediately confirm those reports.

The shooting appeared to have been captured live on the channel of YouTube user Furry Potato.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.