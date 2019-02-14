  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:synagogue shooting


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police were investigating a reported shooting Thursday outside a synagogue in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. on the 7600 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

One victim was transported in unknown condition, police said.

Multiple reports indicated the victim in the shooting may have a YouTube personality reportedly shot by a security guard, but police could not immediately confirm those reports.

The shooting appeared to have been captured live on the channel of YouTube user Furry Potato.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

