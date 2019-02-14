Filed Under:El Camino Real, Landslide, Pacific Coast Highway, San Clemente


SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) — A small landslide from San Clemente’s picturesque bluffs even before a major storm began pounding Southern California is an even bigger concern as heavy rain has arrived overnight.

The small landslide pushed mud and dirt through a concrete barrier and knocked down parts of a wall onto a bike lane and into the roadway of North El Camino Real Wednesday night. The roadway has been closed from Avenida Pico to Camino Capistrano.

Engineers are scheduled to reevaluate the situation again Thursday morning.

Bluffs overlooking the ocean in San Clemente. (credit: CBS)

“These are natural, untouched bluffs, and they’re pretty steep. And what they normally want to do is start peeling off when they get too steep,” said Tom Bonigut, San Clemente’s director of public works. “We have checked it – I don’t see any cracks or fissures right now, but that situation could change.”

The slope is near residential property and an Amtrak station.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s