



— A small landslide from San Clemente’s picturesque bluffs even before a major storm began pounding Southern California is an even bigger concern as heavy rain has arrived overnight.

The small landslide pushed mud and dirt through a concrete barrier and knocked down parts of a wall onto a bike lane and into the roadway of North El Camino Real Wednesday night. The roadway has been closed from Avenida Pico to Camino Capistrano.

Engineers are scheduled to reevaluate the situation again Thursday morning.

“These are natural, untouched bluffs, and they’re pretty steep. And what they normally want to do is start peeling off when they get too steep,” said Tom Bonigut, San Clemente’s director of public works. “We have checked it – I don’t see any cracks or fissures right now, but that situation could change.”

The slope is near residential property and an Amtrak station.