ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Torrential rain has inundated Southern California, turning tunnels into lakes and streets into rivers.

Heavy rain began pounding Southern California Wednesday night into Thursday, creating dangerous driving conditions on streets and freeways across the region.

Joy Alercon woman was caught off guard as she drove through a tunnel on Douglass Road near the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center. She says when she tried to drive through at about 4:30 a.m., the water was just halfway up her wheels. Within an hour, the water was halfway up her doors.

She was able to get out of her car and wade across to a sidewalk platform.

The underpass is expected to remain closed while crews work on pumping water out.

In Los Angeles County, flooding was reported on the 5, 134, 105 and 110 freeways; on Manchester Avenue at Firestone Boulevard in South LA. and at La Cienega Boulevard at Imperial Highway in Hawthorne. More reports of flooding are expected as the heaviest rainfall is expected between 6 and 11 a.m. Thursday.