Filed Under:Anaheim, Storm Watch, Street Flooding

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Torrential rain has inundated Southern California, turning tunnels into lakes and streets into rivers.

Heavy rain began pounding Southern California Wednesday night into Thursday, creating dangerous driving conditions on streets and freeways across the region.

Joy Alercon woman was caught off guard as she drove through a tunnel on Douglass Road near the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center. She says when she tried to drive through at about 4:30 a.m., the water was just halfway up her wheels. Within an hour, the water was halfway up her doors.

She was able to get out of her car and wade across to a sidewalk platform.

The underpass is expected to remain closed while crews work on pumping water out.

In Los Angeles County, flooding was reported on the 5, 134, 105 and 110 freeways; on Manchester Avenue at Firestone Boulevard in South LA. and at La Cienega Boulevard at Imperial Highway in Hawthorne. More reports of flooding are expected as the heaviest rainfall is expected between 6 and 11 a.m. Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s