LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Thousands of homes in the Lake Elsinore and Corona area are under mandatory evacuation again Thursday as a powerful storm hits Southern California with another round of heavy rain.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Orange and Riverside County until 10:45 a.m. The area was burned by the Holy Fire last year, and now gets hit with flooding and mudflows with every heavy rainstorm since then.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the areas of Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Eden, Glen Ivy A and B, Grace, Horsethief A and B, Laguna A, Maitri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A. Residents in Alvarado A, Lakeside A, and Laguna B were warned to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

An evacuation center was set up at Temescal Canyon High School in Lake Elsinore and small animals were being accepted at the San Jacinto Animal Campus, 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto.

In Orange County, voluntary evacuation warnings were issued for homes within the Trabuco Creek, Rose Canyon and the Mystic Oaks/El Cariso areas. Trabuco Canyon Road was closed at Rose Canyon and at Plano Trabuco until further notice, along with Trabuco Creek Road.

The areas hit by the Holy Fire are expected to get up to three inches of rain Thursday, and more showers on Friday.

