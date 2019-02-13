Filed Under:LASD, Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – For the first time ever, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is putting on an event Wednesday that will allow people wanted on misdemeanor warrants to have them cleared.

The sheriff’s department is holding a warrant clearing event in Whittier that will allow people wanted on traffic violations and non-violent misdemeanors to get them cleared from the system.

“For many, this will be a fresh start and remove the fear of going to jail for an oftentimes old warrant,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

However, warrants ineligible for the event include any felonies, drug possession, forgery, shoplifting domestic violence, firearms or restraining orders.

The event is running from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Liberty Community Plaza, located at 14181 Telegraph Rd.

