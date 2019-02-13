LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman who led a high-speed car chase through the San Fernando Valley was taken into custody late Tuesday night after trying to lose officers in an apartment parking garage.

The chase started just after 11 p.m. in Arleta. It’s not clear what the suspect was initially wanted for.

The driver reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour on the freeway before exiting for surface streets through Sun Valley, North Hollywood and Burbank.

Just before midnight, the driver pulled into a parking structure at an apartment complex near Hyperion and Riverside Drive in the Griffith Park area. Officers searched the garage and took her into custody.

Her name has not been released.