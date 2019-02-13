



– A 47-year-old man suspected in multiple armed sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area – and one of the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives – was shot to death in North Carolina Wednesday morning.

Greg Alyn Carlson was shot and killed by FBI agents at a hotel in the Raleigh-Durham area, the FBI said at a news conference Wednesday.

Authorities believe Carlson – who has been on the run for the past 17 months — was responsible for several armed sexual assaults in the L.A. area. Carlson had previously resided in Santa Monica and Redondo Beach.

According to Paul Delacourt, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s L.A. field office, early Wednesday morning FBI agents responded to a hotel where Carlson was believed to be staying and attempted to take him into custody.

“Following an altercation over a gun, Carlson was shot to death by FBI agents,” Delacourt said.

The FBI has notified his next of kin and is working to confirm his identity through fingerprint analysis.

Carlson, who has been at large since Sept. 6, 2017, was placed on the most wanted list in September 2018.

Carlson is suspected in an armed burglary that occurred on July 13, 2017, in the L.A. area during which he attempted to sexually assault a woman, the FBI reports. He was apprehended by Los Angeles police in September of 2017.

After being charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon, Carlson was released on bail.

According to the FBI, Carlson fled California and made his way to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, where he has ties. He then left South Carolina in a rented car with cash and a stolen handgun.

On Nov. 22, 2017, he led police on a high-speed pursuit in Hoover, Alabama, and escaped, the FBI reports.

On Nov. 28, 2017, he was spotted in in Jacksonville, Fla., and then Daytona Beach two days later.

In November of last year, Carlson was spotted again in Mount Pleasant. At the time, he was believed to be driving a stolen car and in possession of a stolen pistol.

It’s unclear how FBI agents tracked him to the hotel in Raleigh-Durham.