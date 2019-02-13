RENO (CBSLA/AP) — Five people suffered unspecified injuries when a Delta Airlines flight headed from Southern California to Seattle encountered severe turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing in Reno.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin said three of the passengers were transported to a local hospital Wednesday where their conditions were not immediately known.

Passenger Joe Justice shot video of the scary turbulence and said the plane nose-dived twice during the episode. He posted the video on Twitter.

There were 59 passengers and four crew members aboard.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Compass Flight 5763 out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Reno and landed without further incident at about 1 p.m. after the crew reported the turbulence at about 34,000 feet.

The National Weather Service had warned earlier Wednesday that a strong winter storm moving into the region could create dangerous flying conditions with extreme turbulence. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Lake Tahoe area through 11 p.m. Thursday.

