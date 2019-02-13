NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were found dead Wednesday night in a home in Newport Beach, and police said a suspect was detained.

The suspected killings occurred in a gated community off Palazzo.

.@NewportBeachPD is investigating a triple murder at a home in a gated community. Investigators say a male suspect has been detained, he is at an #Irvine hospital right now. Police say there is no threat to the public. #CBSLA @CBSLA @KCBSKCALDesk pic.twitter.com/de2myAZUTX — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) February 14, 2019

There is no threat to the public, according to Newport Beach police spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

The suspect reportedly turned himself in at a hospital in Irvine. Detectives remained at the scene collecting evidence, Rangel said.

A motive for the killings was not immediately disclosed.

