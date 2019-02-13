Comments
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were found dead Wednesday night in a home in Newport Beach, and police said a suspect was detained.
The suspected killings occurred in a gated community off Palazzo.
There is no threat to the public, according to Newport Beach police spokeswoman Heather Rangel.
The suspect reportedly turned himself in at a hospital in Irvine. Detectives remained at the scene collecting evidence, Rangel said.
A motive for the killings was not immediately disclosed.
