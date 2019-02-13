  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Newport Beach, triple homicide

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were found dead Wednesday night in a home in Newport Beach, and police said a suspect was detained.

The suspected killings occurred in a gated community off Palazzo.

There is no threat to the public, according to Newport Beach police spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

The suspect reportedly turned himself in at a hospital in Irvine. Detectives remained at the scene collecting evidence, Rangel said.

A motive for the killings was not immediately disclosed.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

