



– A popular Northern California ski resort announced this week that it will be staying open through July thanks to some “mammoth” snowfall.

The Mammoth Mountain Ski Area – located about 180 miles east of Modesto in the Sierra Nevada, announced Tuesday that it will remain open through at least July 4 after receiving what it claimed was the most snow of any mountain in North America.

According to the resort, the ski area has received more than 37 feet of snowfall this season at the summit and 15 feet of snow just this month alone.

Its current base depth of 17 ½ feet is the highest in the U.S., Mammoth said in a news release.

Mammoth reports that it expects to receive several inches of new snow in the coming week.

The heavy snowfall is thanks in part to a series of storms that have hit California hard over the past month.