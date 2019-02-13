  • KCAL9On Air

PALMDALE (CBSLA)   – Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery Wednesday of human remains found in a car that was apparently shot up after being set ablaze.

The gruesome discovery was made in an unincorporated area just outside Palmdale, officials said.

The remains were reportedly found in a remote area near the intersection of 235th  Street East and Avenue T, near Llano, according to the Los Angeles County  Sheriff’s Department.

A news photographer at the scene said the body was in a bullet- riddled, burned out vehicle tucked out of view from the nearest roads.

Investigators believe the remains were at the location for about a month.  They did not say how they were tipped off to the find.

There was also no information given about the possible identity of the victim, an age or gender of the deceased.

