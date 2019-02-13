EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday at El Monte High School after being found with a handgun he allegedly used to threaten another boy in a locker room a day earlier.

Officers were called about noon to the school at 3048 Tyler Ave. after staff learned a student was possibly on campus in possession of a handgun, according to El Monte Police Department Sgt. Richard Luna.

“The suspected student’s classroom was identified and officers responded and located the student in class,” Luna said. “Officers detained the juvenile without incident and conducted a pat down type search.

“A 9mm, semi-automatic handgun was found in his waistband. The gun was seized, found to be unloaded and was rendered safe. The student was arrested without incident and driven to the El Monte Police Station for booking.”

A follow-up investigation revealed that the boy had allegedly brought the same gun to school on Tuesday to confront another student, according to Luna.

“While in a locker room, the 14-year-old pointed the gun at the victim. The victim feared for his safety and did not report the crime to school officials or law enforcement,” Luna said. “Only after the victim told a family member what had occurred were school and police officials notified.”

The teen will be jailed at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey pending a court appearance, Luna said.

