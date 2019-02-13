AGUANGA (CBSLA) — A minor earthquake struck Riverside County late Tuesday night, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The magnitude-3.3 earthquake struck about five miles northeast of Aguanga in Riverside County, not far from the San Diego County border, at about 11:38 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

People reported feeling the quake as far west as Huntington Beach, as far south as Chula Vista in San Diego County and as far east as Indio.

Micro earthquakes of magnitudes ranging from 1.0 to the 3.3 that hit Tuesday night have been rattling the area since mid-January, according to the USGS.