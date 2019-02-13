COVINA (CBSLA) – Two people were found dead Wednesday inside a Covina apartment.

Officials were called to the scene to check out a domestic violence report.

Investigators were not able to immediately determine if a murder-suicide had taken place.They also said they were not currently searching for any suspects.

Authorities were sent to the 200 block of East Center Street around 4:45 p.m., police said.

The Covina Police Department said the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The names, ages and genders of the deceased were withheld pending notification of next of kin.