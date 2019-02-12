THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — The Academy of Country Music brought together some of its biggest stars in Thousand Oaks for a benefit concert for those affected by the Borderline Bar shooting.

Stars like Tyler Rich, Morgan Evans and Trace Adkins performed at the Thousand Oaks Civic Center, just three miles away from the Borderline Bar & Grill, where a gunman opened fire on a crowd of college students enjoying a line dancing and country music night on Nov. 7, 2018.

“I feel like country music is such a community, such a family and I feel like I’ve been embraced by that family over the last year,” Evans said. “To be able to get a call and come and help and be a part of tonight, it’s something I didn’t need to think about.”

The night’s focus was on “help, hope and healing,” rather than on the horror of that night.

Thanks for the introduction last night, Gov. @Schwarzenegger! It was great to perform for everyone at #BorderlineStrong! #ACMLiftingLives pic.twitter.com/hIrIJatylV — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) February 12, 2019

“We start to notice a counter reaction to that darkness and evil. A grassroots human response of love, light and deepest empathy and comfort to those desperately hurting,” the event’s host, actor Charles Esten, said.

Net proceeds from the event and all donations will go toward the survivors and families of the Borderline Bar shooting.