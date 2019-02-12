LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A bicyclist is dead Tuesday after being struck by a car that was seen speeding in South Los Angeles.

Witnesses told police they saw two cars speeding down Broadway just before 10:30 p.m. Monday before one of the cars collided into several parked cars and the bicyclist. The bicyclist, 54-year-old James Findley, was killed on impact.

Findley’s family gathered at the corner where he died and say they will hold a vigil in his honor Tuesday night. He was the second youngest of nine siblings, and leaves behind an adult son.

“The way my brother looked, [the other] car got damaged, you know? Turn yourself in, cause my brother didn’t have to die this way,” sister Sharon Findley said.

The driver who hit the bicyclist stayed at the scene, but the other driver seen speeding took off. The driver later admitted to detectives he was street racing and now faces manslaughter charges.

Several cars that had been parked along Broadway were left damaged by the crash, including one car whose rear bumper was ripped off.