



— First there was the Tide Pod Challenge, then the Bird Box Challenge, now the newest viral challenge has law enforcement and parents extremely concerned.

The 48-hours Missing Challenge is exactly what it sounds like. Teens apparently dare each other to disappear for two days in hopes their picture will show up on social media.

“This could be the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard of,” said Officer Simon Drobik, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman.

READ ALSO: Netflix Asking People To Stop Doing The ‘Bird Box Challenge’

The APD says not only is this challenge dangerous, but it could also tie them up while there are real emergencies.

“Whether it’s a prank or not, we are going to use the same amount of resources,” said Officer Drobik.

Child psychologists say it’s a good idea to talk to your teens and not assume they know not to participate in social media challenges. At least one police department has said that if a kid is caught participating in the challenge, they could potentially be charged.