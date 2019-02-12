MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — A stray dog is getting ready to find his forever home Tuesday after being rescued by firefighters from a sinkhole.

The dog had fallen into a 15-inch sinkhole on private property in the 11300 block of Quincy Street. CalFire and Riverside County firefighters responded to the scene and helped the dog out of the hole, where roots and a pipe were seen sticking out.

8:25 p.m. – CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters are on scene of a technical rescue involving a stray dog that fell into a 15' sinkhole on private property 11300 Blk Quincy St Moreno Valley. Dog is extricated. 2 eng, 1 trk, 1 Chief . Photo CAL FIRE/RCOFD pic.twitter.com/ketKnk9aiV — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) February 12, 2019

The dog, believed to be a stray, is now in the custody of animal control and will likely be put up for adoption.