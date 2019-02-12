



Los Angeles police on Tuesday announced arrests in the case of a violent smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 18.

Three male Inglewood residents were taken into custody and a fourth female was arrested on unrelated charges, LAPD said.

The suspects are accused of taking $13,000 in jewelry from Arka Designs Fine Jewelry — a jewelry store located in the hotel lobby.