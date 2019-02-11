FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Fullerton police say a man freaked and then smashed his way into a home Monday.

The man died in a hospital after a violent struggle with officers.

Neighbors described the man as crazed and possibly on drugs.

The suspect tried to bust into a complete stranger’s home.

Police tried to subdue the suspect. A number of officers tried to calm the man down. They tried to take him into custody.

Police say they had to fire several non-lethal sponge rounds and then they tried to use the force of a taser against him.

They say the man assaulted three of the police officers — punching one in the face and the others in the stomach.

Police say they arrived at 3 p.m. Monday and the man’s family told them that they could handle it. Two hours later police say the man took off running and ran into a woman’s home.