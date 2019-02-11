



On Sunday a driver launched over a curb, landed on top of cars in a front yard and caught fire, burning an entire home to the ground.

Helmet camera video showed just how extensive the damage was after the car crashed into the Victorville house and burst into flames.

“When I came out I thought OK, I lost my car. But I never thought my entire house would burn down,” said Shannon Blackwell.

Blackwell lived there for 12 years.

It’s painful for her, processing the unbelievable way everything she owned was destroyed.

“I gotta go to the store to buy a pen and paper just to write down everything I owned,” said Blackwell.

One of Blackwell’s trucks was parked in the driveway when the car launched straight toward her home, burst into a ball of flames, and came to a rest on top of her truck.

Blackwell says when one of her roommates tried to rescue the driver, the gas tank exploded, knocking him to the ground. The driver eventually crawled out of a window with minor burns.

CHP is investigating what caused him to lose control.

“It just doesn’t seem real,” said Blackwell.

The Spring Valley Lake Little League is raising money to help them rebuild.

“One of the kids in our league needed our help so we wanted to be there for her and her dad and the whole family,” said Arthur Reveles, Little League board member.

“It was really scary to have a fire close by,” said 9-year-old Caleb Bean.

Bean was on the team last year. He decided to donate his allowance — $20 he’d been saving for months to buy a Transformers action figure.

“I thought it’s only one action figure. They lost the entire home,” said Bean.

Click here for the GoFundMe page set up by the Spring Valley Lake Little League.