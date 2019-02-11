BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Police have arrested a man who is suspected of vandalizing nearly 50 cars in a Boyle Heights neighborhood overnight Sunday.

The cars were vandalized between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Breed Street in Boyle Heights, according to Los Angeles police.

One of the victims said they discovered the suspect slashing a tire and confronted him. Officers were called and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, is believed to have been running around with some type of knife and may be suffering from some kind of mental illness, police said.

At one point, someone confronted the suspect, who then tried to stab the person, according to CBSLA’s Dave Lopez.

Many of the damaged vehicles had all four tires slashed.

Suspect in custody. Not charged but more than 35 cars had tires slashed in Boyle Heights (Chavez and Breed). Many cars had all 4 tires slashed pic.twitter.com/X8D1UbLHAa — Dave Lopez (@cbsladavelopez) February 11, 2019

All told, it was a costly spree for those who spent the day getting repairs done.

“It was $250, not that bad but still money out of my pocket,” said one victim.