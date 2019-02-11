SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A suspected drunk driver sparked a massive fireball after crashing into a gas pump at a Chevron station in Seal Beach.

The crash happened just before midnight along Seal Beach Boulevard. Authorities said a driver slammed into one of the pumps, sparking a fire.

A customer at the gas station was hurt, but the injury was considered minor.

The resulting 20-foot-high fireball melted one car and several of the station’s pumps, according to CBSLA’s Michele Gile.

(credit: CBS)

Police later arrested 44-year-old James Chang on suspicion of drunk driving. He was later booked into the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Santa Ana.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

