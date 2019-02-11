



– Corey Maggette, one of the biggest names for the Los Angeles Clippers, has been accused of rape by the same woman who claims Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sexually assaulted her.

Maggette spent eight seasons with the franchise. He retired from the NBA in 2013 and became an analyst for Fox Sports.

His last broadcast was Feb. 9 as the Clippers took on the Boston Celtics.

Following the release of a New York Times story, Maggette didn’t appear in Monday night’s broadcast.

According to the Times, the rape allegations go back 20 years ago when Maggette played for Duke University.

Last week, the attorney for the woman who’s accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault said she was also raped by a basketball player during her sophomore year at Duke.

In the release, it stated Meredith Watson went to the dean and was discouraged to go forward.

A few days later, the Times reported that basketball player was Maggette.

This is according to a childhood friend of the woman and Facebook messages the woman exchanged with another friend.

Maggette denied the accusations, telling the Times, “It has only been through media accounts and a statement from Meredith Watson’s lawyer that I first learned or heard of anything about these sexual assault allegations.”

He added, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my life and I completely and categorically deny any such charge.”

According to the Times report, Duke and Fox Sports are investigating the allegations.