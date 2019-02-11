



– Criminal charges were filed Monday against a 21-year-old Santa Ana man accused of trying to sexually assault a woman cleaning an office in an Irvine commercial building.

Eduardo Godoy Gonzalez faces one count each of kidnapping to commit rape, assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, making criminal threats, second-degree burglary and false imprisonment, all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor count of brandishing a replica gun.

RELATED: VIDEO: Man Arrested After Pointing Replica Gun At Irvine Office Cleaner In Attempted Rape

Gonzalez, who’s being held without bail, made his first court appearance in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana, but did not enter a plea. His arraignment was rescheduled to Feb. 22.

Police and prosecutors allege Gonzalez, carrying a skateboard with a fake Glock handgun in his sweatshirt pocket, approached the woman about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at 17877 Von Karman Ave.

The door to the office she was cleaning was unlocked, said Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.

The suspect asked the victim in Spanish if she was working alone, and when she answered yes, he “made aggressive sexual comments to her” before demanding sex, Mohr said.

Video of the attack shows the woman slowly backing into a cubicle partition and taking out her cell phone when the man pulled the replica gun out of his pocket and pointed it at her as he threatened to kill her, Mohr alleged.

Gonzalez pushed the woman into another room and forcefully tried to undress her, according to police. The woman pleaded for her life for four minutes as she fought him off, and eventually was able to overpower him and disarm him, police said. She ran for help in a nearby building.

Police found the fake gun at the crime scene. The victim, whose name was withheld, told detectives the suspect also had a knife, Mohr said.

She suffered bruises to her arms, hands and breasts, as well as scratches to her face, police said.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)