SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police in Santa Ana are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting inside a tire store that left one man dead and two more injured.

KCAL9’s Laurie Perez reported from the scene where hours after the shooting that took place just before 4 p.m., there were still people across the street from Pro Audio Wheels and Tires — and at least one was a sobbing woman.

The shooting brought a wave of police, then a team of detectives and later the coroner. There is also a wave of questions unanswered.

Police told Perez that around 3:45 p.m. they got multiple calls about a shooting at the location. When they arrived one man was already dead. They found another man at the scene wounded.

Later, another victim turned up.

“As we started to investigate we got a call from a local trauma center that there was a third victim had dropped off at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds,” says Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Police said they’re talking to a number of people who were at the garage/tire store when the shots were fired.

They believe the two victims at the scene were connected to the auto shop. It’s unclear if the third man was also part of the shop or if he was on the other side of the fight and who else might have been involved.

“We have located numerous weapons here at the scene so we don’t know if there was an exchange of gunfire,” Bertagna says.