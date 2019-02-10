



— Here is a list of the big winners at the 61st annual Grammys held Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

The winners in bold.

Best new artist

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Best R&B album

“Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton

“Good Thing,” Leon Bridges

“Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton

Best country album

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton

Song of the year

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up,” Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan,” Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib.

“In My Blood,” Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle,” Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America,” Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion,” Drake

“H.E.R.,” H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

“Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae

“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album,” Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year

“I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“This is America,” Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan,” Drake

“Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Colors” – Beck

“Havana” (Live) – Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” – Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” – Lady Gaga

“Better Now” – Post Malone

Best Rock Performance

“Four Out of Five” – Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell

“Made An America” – The Fever 333

“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm

Best R&B Performance

“Long as I Live” – Toni Braxton

“Summer” – The Carters

“YOY” – Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” – H.E.R. feat. Daniel Caesar

“First Began” – PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“Be Careful” – Cardi B

“Nice for What” – Drake

“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, James Blake

“Bubblin” – Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott

Best Country Solo Performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” – Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

“Butterflies” – Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” – Keith Urban

For a complete list of winners/nominees, click here.