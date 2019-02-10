



— Women took center stage at the 61st annual Grammys Sunday night — literally and figuratively.

The host, Alicia Keys, wowed the crowd as a host and as a performer. Playing two pianos at once? Take that Billy Joel!

She also introduced a surprise guest, former First Lady Michelle Obama who took to the stage along with Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez — not exactly slouches either, to talk about the importance of music in their lives.

Obama later tweeted that showing up for your girls are what it’s all about.

A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music! pic.twitter.com/8cMhTmsClA — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 11, 2019

The night also celebrated diva Diana Ross who celebrated herself turning 75. The In Memoriam segment featured Yolanda Adama, Fantasia and Andra Day honoring Aretha Franklin.

Female performers like Dua Lipa (best newcomer), Brandi Carlile (who brought the house down in song) and Kacey Musgraves won Album of the Year for “Golden Hour.”

CBS2/KCAL9 Entertainment Reporter Brittney Hopper put it best — “An amazing show, so many great moments but tonight was really all about women being celebrated in the music industry.”

Celebrated and history making.

Cardi B made history tonight as the first woman solo artist to win for best rap album.

HER was up for five Grammys and took home best R&B album. She talked to Hopper on the red carpet before her big win.

“You know, I was feeling really nervous and anxious but I’m just so grateful to be here,” she said.

There was also a show-stopping tribute to country icon Dolly Parton who also talked to Hopper before her big performance.

“I get excited. I get butterflies more from excitement than from fear,” she said.

Dolly was joined on stage with other powerful female artists including (God daughter) Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Maren Morris and the aforementioned Musgraves.

“Women have a really necessary perspective to art to music and it’s really nice to see that getting a chance to be included,” she said.

Okay, okay…the men were not completely forgotten.

Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover, also made history tonight with the first hip hop song winning Song of the Year for “This is America.” He also took home the award for Record of the Year.

