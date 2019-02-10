



As isolated showers move through Southern California, we can expect some active weather as we head into the next 24 hours.

Winter Weather Advisories are in affect for LA and Ventura County Mountains as well as a Winter Storm Warning for the San Bernardino Mountains until tonight.

As we head into this afternoon, we will start to see lots of rain in parts of L.A. around 2pm, then moving out by 4:30pm or so.

According to Meteorologist Markina Brown, it will not be raining all day, but we will be in an “unstable weather pattern” so bring an umbrella wherever you’re going today!

Download the CBSLA Weather App for up-to-the-minute forecasts, radars and video. Plus, share your photos with us! We may use them on the air or online!