LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Century Station detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating At Risk Missing Person Elmer “Popeye” Wilburn.

The 83 year-old African American male was last seen Saturday evening when he walked away from his home on the 1100 block of East 59th Place in Los Angeles.

Mr. Wilburn is described as 5’08” tall, 140lbs, short gray hair, gray mustache, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and black jumpsuit.

He suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and his family is very concerned for his welfare.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Wilburn, please contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500

