ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – A man was killed after a suspected drunk driver slammed into him near Disneyland in Anaheim.

Anaheim Police say a woman veered off the road and swerved onto the sidewalk around 11pm Saturday night when she hit the man, walking on Disneyland Drive. The man was rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center where he later died. The woman, from La Mirada, was arrested.

Police say the 54-year-old victim was from Fresno. His name has not been released.

Police say a 47-year-old woman from La Mirada was arrested in connection with the crash and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.