Beauty and lifestyle expert, Dawn McCarthy joined us on Sunday with some great gift ideas for that special someone.

From meal delivery service subscriptions to alcohol samplers, here are the items that were featured:

Veestro.com – A plant-based meal delivery service

Maniglovz.com – UV protective manicure and sunblock gloves

Shotsbox.com – A craft spirit alcohol subscription service

Eatnui.com – Low sugar, gourmet cookies

MimeoPhotos.com – Print your photos and create cards

Gogosqueez.com – An alternative for Valentine’s Day candy