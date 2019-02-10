GRAMMY AWARDS:Music's Biggest Night! Tonight On CBS2 at 5pm
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The average price of has in Los Angeles County rose today for the 10th consecutive day to $3.33, up 7.4 cents, according to the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The increases follow an eight days streak of decreasing prices, totaling 5 cents.

The Orange County average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.30, having risen eight of the previous nine days.

In Riverside County, the average price of a gallon of gas remained unchanged at $3.23.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

