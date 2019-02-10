



— The names of the victims of a horrific car and pedestrian crash Saturday evening have not been publicly identified.

But KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock says two of the injured include sisters — one was taking out the other to celebrate her 21st birthday.

CBS2/KCAL9 spoke to friends of the two young women.

The accident happened Saturday night in Fullerton. The truck jumped the curb and plowed into the crowd.

“Our best friend’s sister who is in surgery right now, she’s solid. like she’s mentally strong,” said Julia Diaz about her friends’ ordeal.

The friends told KCAL9 that their best friend took her sister out to celebrate her 21st birthday.

The 21-year-old ended up being pinned underneath the truck with several other people.

A large crowd of bystanders and police mustered the strength to lift the truck off the ground to free the people who were trapped.

After the crowd pulled the truck off of her, “She sat right up, so that was good,” Diaz says.

But once her sister’s friend arrived at the hospital, they learned she would need reconstructive surgery on her face.

“She had broken her nose, her jaw. she felt like her jaw was loose. and then her cheekbone. some of the muscle went into the fracture,” Diaz says.

Her best friend was also among the injured. The say the 24-year-old woman suffered torn ligaments in her leg when the truck side-swiped her and then careened into the other victims and ran over her sister.

Another friend, Rachael Wix, is glad her friend wasn’t critically hurt.

“It’s very irresponsible. and we’re so grateful she was able to walk away from this but it could have ended so much worse,” Wix said.

Police arrested 22-year-old Christopher Solis of Anahem for felony DUI causing great bodily injury. Investigators believe Solis was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

“I’d like to think that he didn’t have the intention obviously of harming these people,” Diaz said.

But the victim’s friends say the entire incident is confusing. They knew Solis from high school as a student athlete and they heard he got into some sort of altercation before crashing into people on the sidewalk.

Fullerton Police are asking anyone who may have cellphone video of the incident to please give them a call.