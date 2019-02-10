Fullerton Police Officers responded to the area of 100 W. Santa Fe Ave at around 2am Sunday morning regarding reports of several pedestrians who had been struck by a red Toyota Tacoma.

According to Fullerton PD, a Toyota Tacoma had driven up onto the sidewalk, striking 9 pedestrians before hitting a tree. Multiple victims were trapped underneath the truck, but with the help of some nearby Good Samaritans, officers were able to lift the Toyota Tacoma enough to free them.

Ten victims were transported to local trauma centers with injuries ranging from moderate to critical life-threatening, ranging in age from 18-years-old to 49-years-old.

FPD arrests male driver for felony DUI drugs after he strikes 9 pedestrians with his truck in Downtown Fullerton. pic.twitter.com/LA1Vhqkk0k — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) February 10, 2019

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, later identified as 22 year-old Christopher Solis, is suspected to have been driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision and he was placed under arrest for felony DUI causing great bodily injury.

Due to the time and location of where this accident occurred, hundreds of people were on the sidewalk, in the parking lots, and to the front of nearby restaurants and bars during bar closing time.

Anyone with information about this incident, and anyone who may have captured this incident on cellphone video, is encouraged to contact the Fullerton Police Traffic Bureau at (714) 738-5313. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at http://www.p3tips.com/913.