Retired Police Officer Arrested After Shooting At Shoplifting Suspect Outside Home DepotA retired police officer has been arrested after a shooting outside of a Home Depot store in Riverside. It started when a man was allegedly running out of the big box store shoplifting. The retired officer saw him and opened fire.

Santa Monica Woman Left With Critical Injuries Following Attack -- By Her BoyfriendFor months neighbors heard fights.

DUI Driver Arrested After Striking and Injuring 9 Pedestrians in Downtown FullertonTen victims were transported to local trauma centers after a truck drove up onto the sidewalk, striking 9 pedestrians in Fullerton early Sunday morning.

Man Struck And Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver Near DisneylandA man was killed late Saturday night after a suspected drunk driver slammed into him near Disneyland in Anaheim.

Autopsy Performed For KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous, Cause Of Death Remains Under InvestigationAn autopsy has been completed on KTLA5 weekend anchor Chris Burrous, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.

Porn Actress Mercedes Carrera, Producer Husband Accused Of Molesting GirlPolice say the adult film actress and producer who were arrested last Friday on suspicion of committing sexual acts with a girl may have other victims.

Pilot In Deadly Yorba Linda Crash Reportedly Had Blemished Flying RecordThe 75-year-old man who died when the small plane he was piloting crashed a Yorba Linda house, killing four people, had twice been disciplined by authorities for unsafe flying.

2 Female Teens Held On Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of ManOfficials found a deceased male later identified as 24-year-old Rueben Franco, Jr. of Cherry Valley.

Kevin Smith Contacts Authorities About Man Allegedly Stalking His DaughterIn a follow-up tweet the director wrote, "...Hate to be an alarmist but this out-of-towner is now blocks from where we live."

Winners/Nominees For The 61st Annual Grammys - The Major PrizesHere is a list of the big winners at the 61st annual Grammys held Sunday evening in Los Angeles.