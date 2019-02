LA HABRA (CBSLA) — A six-vehicle crash left at least one person dead and six more injured Sunday evening in La Habra.

The crash occurred at West Lambert Road and South Idaho Street around 7 p.m .

LA County Fire said six people were injured and at least two people had to be extricated out of their vehicles. At least one of those victims is in critical condition, authorities said.

Flying overhead in Sky9, Desmond Shaw described the scene as “one of the worst I’ve seen.”