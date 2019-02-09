THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A hit-and-run at Thousand Oaks High School has left one woman in critical condition and a teen in custody, authorities say.

Thousand Oaks police officers responded Friday at 8:14 p.m. to a report of an assault with a vehicle in the parking lot of the high school, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation revealed that a theft occurred and the victim attempted to stand in front of the suspect’s vehicle to prevent him from leaving.

The 16-year-old driver allegedly struck the woman, causing her to fall down.

The teen continued to drive over the victim – a 50-year-old woman – causing life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The teen then fled the scene.

Deputies later found the suspect near his home in Thousand Oaks, where he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman was identified by the Conejo Valley Unified School District as Lisa Solis, a Thousand Oaks High School activities assistant.