LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — County music superstar Dolly Parton is known for two things.

She added to the many accolades Friday evening when MusiCares honored her with their Person of the Year Award.

The gala — held at the LA Convention Center — included a tribute concert, cocktail reception and silent auction.

The event honored Parton and her multiple Grammys, American Music Awards, CMAs and songwriting achievements including her “I Will Always Love You,” a mega hit for her and Whitney Houston from “The Bodyguard” soundtrack. But the award is truly in recognition of her charitable work and giving back.

Speaking of her body … of work, a multitude of friends and fellow performers hit the stage for a tribute concert, among them Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Miley Cyrus (her God daughter), and Katy Perry, just to name a few.

KCAL9’s Entertainment Reporter Brittney Hopper got to rub elbows with Parton at the 29th annual event.

“And I was honored that she gave me a hug on the red carpet,” Hopper reported.

For her part, Parton was honored to be recognized with the prestigious award.

“It’s a great compliment to think that you have lived long enough to be able to have a night like this,” she said, “to be honored with all of these wonderful artists singing my songs and it’s for a wonderful cause so it’s just great. I’m so excited.”

Her fellow artists — like Garth and Trisha (they only need first names, really) and newcomer Brandi Carlile — were also pretty excited to take part and honor the icon.

“Every song tonight you will go oh my God, oh my God, and you just start losing count and that’s why she is who she is,” says Garth.

A sentiment echoed by the Mrs.

“She just changes the energy and you know the minute Dolly Parton is on the property, right? So she is just special,” said Trisha.

Carlile is up for six Grammy Awards Sunday and thanks Parton for being one of the female performers who opened doors for so many other women.

“I mean, it’s Dolly Parton. Dolly Parton is the undisputed queen of country music an accidental feminist, a supporter of the LGBTQ people long before it was cool and she’s my hero.”

Proceeds from the evening go to MusiCares, a charitable organization founded by the recording industry to help musicians with health, human services and financial assistance when needed.